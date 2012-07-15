North Winton Village Festival of the Arts

2019 Festival of the Arts

Saturday, September 14, 2019

10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

Linear Garden, between East Main St. and Mayfield



2018 Festival Food & Drink

Salvatores Old Fashioned Pizza – Pizza

Captain Jim’s Fish Market – Five dollar fish fry

Le Petit Poutine Food Truck – Famous Canadian comfort food

Verno on the Roll – Hots and hamburgers

2018 Stage Performances

Mercy High School Singers

Choral group from Our Lady of Mercy High School on Blossom Rd.

Paul DeLoria Group

All-star jazz-funk ensemble in the same groove as DeLoria’s band, Hard Logic, a favorite of NWV Festival of the Arts crowds.

Dance Connection

Performance by students of the dance school located at North Winton Rd. and Tryon Park.

Thomas Vincent Band

Quartet performing the timeless rock of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s: the hits, and the classic album tracks that stood the test of time.

Snowbelt Morris Dancers

English folk dancing with rhythmic choreography by a group of dancers in costume.

Gregory Street Vagabonds

Swing group bringing back the sound of ’30s and ’40s jazz with horns, violin, drums, bass, and vocals.

2018 Kids Corner

Bounce House

Kids are always bouncing off the walls. And the festival has the perfect place for it.

Face Painting

If your face hasn’t been painted by the end of the festival, were you really here? May we recommend the North Winton Village logo?

Mr. Airhead

This master of balloon art has put a fun twist on many festivals and a smile on many kids’ faces.

2018 Corn Hole Tournament

Play corn hole and win prizes! Event sponsored by The Silver Iguana and Genesee/North American Breweries.

Door Prize Gift Certificates

2018 Sponsors

Comedy @ The Carlson, James Sheppard, ESL Federal Credit Union, Salvatores Old Fashioned Pizzeria, Wegmans, Child Care Council, Lamar Advertising Company, The Silver Iguana, Summit Federal Credit Union, McDonalds of Culver Rd., Friends of Joe Morelle, Mayer Paint & Hardware

Browncroft Garage, Bay Goodman Pizza, Captain Jim’s Fish Market, Councilperson Elaine Spaull, Liberty Family Restaurant, Lozier Environmental Consulting Inc., Tops Friendly Markets, Roc City Leasing LLC, Wintonaire, Mallo Home Improvements, Browncroft Neighborhood Association, Crazy Dog T-shirts

Radio Social, Mobil Gas Station, Vogel’s Collision, Balsam Bagels, Graves Bros. Home Improvement Co., Blossom Road Medicine PLLC, Winton Village Wine & Spirits, Chase Bank, Crawford Funeral Home, Joseph A. Polizzi, City of Rochester, Mayfield’s Pub, Mer-Win Automotive, Siewert Equipment Co., Julian’s Dry Cleaners, Szulgit Electric Inc., Bob & Karen Olyslager, Friends of Mark Muoio, Quincy Tax Service, NeighborWorks Rochester, Friends of Adam Bello, Citizens Bank, John Manser of State Farm Insurance, Doorbell Vet, Laughing Gull Chocolates

Meet our Festival Committee

Chair – Marilyn Parchus

Music Program Coordinator – Allen Hopkins

Graphic Artist – Elsie Taylor Cleary

Social Media – Brian Halligan

Festival/Linear Garden Groundskeepers – Bob & Karen Olyslager

Vendor & Booth Coordinators – Karen Olyslager, Sherry Sabo, Holly Petsos, Nancy Chapman

Other Committee Members: Tim Cleary, Martin Voise, Al Laske, Marilyn Schutte

Security provided by Paul Shafer and Frank Street

Thank you for all who continue to support our neighborhood festival!