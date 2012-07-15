North Winton Village Festival of the Arts
2019 Festival of the Arts
Saturday, September 14, 2019
10:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
Linear Garden, between East Main St. and Mayfield
———————————————-
Updates to Come
2018 Festival Food & Drink
Salvatores Old Fashioned Pizza – Pizza
Captain Jim’s Fish Market – Five dollar fish fry
Le Petit Poutine Food Truck – Famous Canadian comfort food
Verno on the Roll – Hots and hamburgers
2018 Stage Performances
Mercy High School Singers
Choral group from Our Lady of Mercy High School on Blossom Rd.
Paul DeLoria Group
All-star jazz-funk ensemble in the same groove as DeLoria’s band, Hard Logic, a favorite of NWV Festival of the Arts crowds.
Dance Connection
Performance by students of the dance school located at North Winton Rd. and Tryon Park.
Thomas Vincent Band
Quartet performing the timeless rock of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s: the hits, and the classic album tracks that stood the test of time.
Snowbelt Morris Dancers
English folk dancing with rhythmic choreography by a group of dancers in costume.
Gregory Street Vagabonds
Swing group bringing back the sound of ’30s and ’40s jazz with horns, violin, drums, bass, and vocals.
2018 Kids Corner
Bounce House
Kids are always bouncing off the walls. And the festival has the perfect place for it.
Face Painting
If your face hasn’t been painted by the end of the festival, were you really here? May we recommend the North Winton Village logo?
Mr. Airhead
This master of balloon art has put a fun twist on many festivals and a smile on many kids’ faces.
2018 Corn Hole Tournament
Play corn hole and win prizes! Event sponsored by The Silver Iguana and Genesee/North American Breweries.
Door Prize Gift Certificates
2018 Sponsors
Comedy @ The Carlson, James Sheppard, ESL Federal Credit Union, Salvatores Old Fashioned Pizzeria, Wegmans, Child Care Council, Lamar Advertising Company, The Silver Iguana, Summit Federal Credit Union, McDonalds of Culver Rd., Friends of Joe Morelle, Mayer Paint & Hardware
Browncroft Garage, Bay Goodman Pizza, Captain Jim’s Fish Market, Councilperson Elaine Spaull, Liberty Family Restaurant, Lozier Environmental Consulting Inc., Tops Friendly Markets, Roc City Leasing LLC, Wintonaire, Mallo Home Improvements, Browncroft Neighborhood Association, Crazy Dog T-shirts
Radio Social, Mobil Gas Station, Vogel’s Collision, Balsam Bagels, Graves Bros. Home Improvement Co., Blossom Road Medicine PLLC, Winton Village Wine & Spirits, Chase Bank, Crawford Funeral Home, Joseph A. Polizzi, City of Rochester, Mayfield’s Pub, Mer-Win Automotive, Siewert Equipment Co., Julian’s Dry Cleaners, Szulgit Electric Inc., Bob & Karen Olyslager, Friends of Mark Muoio, Quincy Tax Service, NeighborWorks Rochester, Friends of Adam Bello, Citizens Bank, John Manser of State Farm Insurance, Doorbell Vet, Laughing Gull Chocolates
Meet our Festival Committee
Chair – Marilyn Parchus
Music Program Coordinator – Allen Hopkins
Graphic Artist – Elsie Taylor Cleary
Social Media – Brian Halligan
Festival/Linear Garden Groundskeepers – Bob & Karen Olyslager
Vendor & Booth Coordinators – Karen Olyslager, Sherry Sabo, Holly Petsos, Nancy Chapman
Other Committee Members: Tim Cleary, Martin Voise, Al Laske, Marilyn Schutte
Security provided by Paul Shafer and Frank Street